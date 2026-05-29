Hauser Caps off Historic Rookie Campaign with St. Cloud State Commitment

Published on May 29, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







It was a whirlwind of a hockey season for Matt Hauser.

The Minnesota Wilderness defenseman first completed his senior year of Minnesota high school hockey with the Rogers Royals, then moved on to begin his junior career with the Wilderness. His time with the Wilderness resulted in helping them win a division title, followed by a playoff run that ended with their first appearance in the Robertson Cup final since 2015.

And last, but not least, he determined where he will be playing his collegiate hockey.

Hauser has given a verbal commitment to St. Cloud State University, a program only 42 miles from his hometown of Rogers, MN.

"I'm very excited for my time at St. Cloud. Growing up so close to campus and watching many of their games over the years has made this whole experience really special," said Hauser. "I'm also looking forward to working with (new SCSU head coach) Nick Oliver and the rest of the staff. I've really enjoyed all the conversations I've had with him throughout this process."

Hauser made his first appearance in the Wilderness lineup on February 28, and it would not take long for him to make a positive impact on his junior squad. In his fifth game, he recorded his first assist. In game 7, he posted his first junior hockey goal. By his 10th contest, he had entered his name into the Wilderness record book by gaining at least one point in six straight games, which tied the team mark for point streak for a rookie defenseman. Hauser posted one goal and eight assists for nine points in his 12 regular season games.

In the Robertson Cup playoffs, he re-wrote even more team records. Over 12 games, Hauser finished with eight points all coming by way of assists. For Wilderness defensemen, his eight apples are the most for a single post-season and matches the team's career playoff record. Plus, his eight playoff points set a record for Wilderness rookie d-men. Seven of Hauser's points were on the man-advantage which top all team blueliners in franchise post-season history, and he set a new playoff power play assist mark for Wilderness players at any position.

"We are extremely excited for Matt Hauser and believe this opportunity is very well deserved," said head coach Zach Stepan. "Matt was a player we identified and targeted following the high school season, and from the moment he joined our group, he made an immediate impact. He was a major part of our success down the stretch and played a key role in helping lead our playoff run as far as it went."

Three of Hauser's post-season points came in the crucial Robertson Cup semi-finals, in which Minnesota swept the Austin Bruins in a best 2-of-3 series. Hauser had a first period helper in game 1 (which was 4-3 Wilderness overtime victory) and added two more in game 2 (a 7-3 Wilderness win).

Hauser will likely need the post-season experience he gained with the Wilderness when he begins his NCAA career. The St. Cloud State Huskies compete in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC), which boasts the last three NCAA champions and eight since the conference debuted in 2013-14.

Hauser said he is excited for the opportunity.

"Getting a chance to compete against some of the best players and teams in the country is something I'm really looking forward to," said the 18-year-old right hander.

Being close enough to get occasional home cooking and watching his brothers follow in his hockey footsteps also influenced Hauser's decision.

"Not only will my parents be able to come to most of my games, but I'll also have the chance to get home once in a while and watch my brothers play too," said Hauser, who stands at 6'2", 190 pounds.

Before Hauser dons the red and black for St. Cloud State, he will head west to continue his junior career. For the 2026-27 season, Hauser will skate for the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League.

"Matt brought a tremendous work ethic, competitiveness, and maturity to our lineup every day, and we are proud of the growth he showed during his time with us," said Stepan. "We look forward to continuing to follow and support him as he takes the next step in his development with the Oil Kings next season."







North American Hockey League Stories from May 29, 2026

Hauser Caps off Historic Rookie Campaign with St. Cloud State Commitment - Minnesota Wilderness

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