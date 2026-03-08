Sullivan Scores with Two Seconds Left in OT as Tomahawks Edge Hat Tricks, 4-3

Goals from Kai Elkie, Austin Michaud, and Matt Shpungin weren't enough for the Danbury Hat Tricks as Jack Sullivan scored with two seconds remaining in overtime to give the Johnstown Tomahawks a 4-3 victory, completing a weekend sweep at First Summit Arena.

With the win, Danbury's lead over Johnstown for the sixth and final playoff spot in the NAHL East Division is now down to three points with seven games remaining. The Tomahawks took four of the six meetings between the teams this season, with two of those wins coming in overtime.

Johnstown struck first just 5:12 into the opening period. Ben Norris redirected a backdoor pass from Emerson Marshall past Hat Tricks goaltender Jon Dukaric for his seventh goal of the season, giving the Tomahawks an early 1-0 lead.

Danbury answered midway through the period. With 8:47 gone in the first, Matt Dabrowski intercepted a clearing attempt at the near-side point and skated down to the faceoff dot before sending a pass through the slot to Kai Elkie, who blasted a one-timer past Johnstown netminder Zack Ferris for his 16th goal of the season, tying the game at 1-1.

After successfully killing off a five-on-three penalty, the Hat Tricks capitalized on a power play of their own. Following a slashing penalty to Alex Gomes, Danbury applied heavy pressure in the offensive zone. As the power play was nearing its end, Dabrowski attempted a centering pass from the near-side faceoff dot that deflected off a Johnstown defender and slid to Austin Michaud in the goalmouth. Michaud quickly turned and fired the puck past Ferris for his ninth goal of the season, giving the Hat Tricks a 2-1 lead.

Johnstown pulled even in the second period. With 8:02 remaining, Lukas Zimovcak was called for tripping, putting the Tomahawks on the power play. Just over a minute later, Jack Genovese redirected a pass from Sean Morgan in front that slipped through Dukaric's five-hole to tie the game at 2-2.

Danbury regained the lead early in the third period. Just 1:04 in, Alex Gomes was called for tripping, and the Hat Tricks capitalized less than forty seconds later. Ludovik Gauvin fired a shot from the top of the slot that broke a Johnstown defender's stick, sending the puck directly to Matt Shpungin in front. Shpungin turned and buried the puck past Ferris for his team-leading 20th goal of the season, restoring Danbury's 3-2 advantage.

The Tomahawks responded late in regulation. With 6:27 remaining, Michaud was called for holding, giving Johnstown another power-play opportunity. Just 18 seconds later, Emerson Marshall blasted a one-timer from the left side past Dukaric to tie the game at 3-3, forcing overtime.

In the extra frame, Johnstown capitalized with the man advantage as time was winding down. Jack Sullivan collected a loose puck in front and fired it past Dukaric with two seconds remaining to secure the 4-3 overtime victory.

Dukaric, who appeared in all six games against Johnstown this season, finished with 31 saves on 35 shots, while Ferris turned aside 25 of 28 for the Tomahawks. Click HERE for the complete box score.

The Hat Tricks will conclude their six-game road trip next weekend when they visit the Rochester Jr. Americans.







