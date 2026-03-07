Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Fairbanks Ice Dogs

Published on March 7, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Anchorage Wolverines and Fairbanks Ice Dogs meet tonight for their final regular-season matchup at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.

Last night, the Wolverines pushed the game to overtime before falling, but still picked up a valuable point in both the league standings and the Club 49 Cup race. Anchorage now sits just one point back of fourth place in the Midwest Division - the final playoff spot.

If the Wolverines secure a win tonight and the Springfield Jr. Blues fall, Anchorage could move into the position they need as the regular season enters its final stretch.

Puck drop is set for 7:30 pm, Stream the game on NAHLtv.com or join the Wolverines watch party at Dave & Buster's.







