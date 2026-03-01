McKenna Delivers, Evert Doubles Down

The Wolverines completed the weekend sweep over the Chippewa Steel with a 4-2 win tonight at the Sullivan Arena.

The Steel struck first in the seventh minute of the opening period. Just as it looked like Anchorage would head into the locker room trailing, Caleb Mahar broke free on a breakaway and went top shelf, near side, putting the Wolverines on the board with just 0.7 seconds left in the period.

Jack McKenna netted the game-winner, his third goal of the weekend, finishing a feed from Balint Lobenwein out of the slot after the rush.

Two minutes later, Sam Evert capitalized after Rylan Bydal's shot created chaos in the crease, extending the lead.

Evert added a shorthanded goal in the 15th minute of the third, finding the lower corner after breaking out through the neutral zone.

The Steel answered once more before the final buzzer, but the Wolverines held on for the win.

With the victory, Anchorage moves into a tie for fourth place with the Springfield Jr. Blues at 53 points. Springfield holds one game in hand, but the Wolverines will even up games played during their three-game homestand March 13-15.

Next up: a road trip to Fairbanks before returning home for a three-game series against the Janesville Jets.







