Five Unanswered Sparks Wolverines' Comeback
Published on February 27, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
The Wolverines stormed back from a 4-1 deficit heading into the third period to secure a 6-4 win over the Chippewa Steel.
Chippewa struck first, netting the lone goal of the opening period before adding another early in the second to extend their lead.
Rylan Bydal drove the offense for the Wolverines, tallying one goal and adding assists on both the game-tying and game-winning goals.
Bydal cut the deficit to one midway through the second period, finishing a feed from defenseman Aiden Lawson. However, the Steel answered with two unanswered goals to close out the frame and take a 4-1 advantage into the final period.
The Wolverines flipped the momentum in the third. Goals from Jack McKenna and Cole Frawner brought Anchorage within one at 4-3. Just two minutes after Frawner's tally, Sam Evert buried the equalizer; then struck again only 20 seconds later to give the Wolverines their first lead of the night.
McKenna sealed the comeback with his second goal of the game and fifth of the season, pushing the final score to 6-4.
In a game that could have unraveled, the Wolverines stayed composed, taking just one penalty in the final frame while executing crisp, relentless offensive pressure.
The two teams wrap up the series tomorrow night with a 7:30 p.m. puck drop at Sullivan Arena.
