Wolverines Forward Rylan Bydal Commits to Long Island University

The Anchorage Wolverines are proud to announce that 2007-born forward Rylan Bydal has committed to play Division I hockey at Long Island University.

"The Anchorage Wolverines are excited for Rylan and his commitment to Long Island University," General Manager Merit Waldrop said. "Rylan has been a tremendous representative of our organization both on and off the ice. His work ethic, leadership, and dedication have made an impact on our team all season."

In his first season with the Wolverines, Bydal has recorded 12 goals and 30 assists for 42 points, ranking third on the team in scoring.

Achievements like this, his parents say, don't happen alone.

"Achievements like this don't happen without an amazing support system, and both [Rylan and Luc] have been surrounded by incredible people who have helped them reach this moment," parents Matt and Sara Bydal said.

Bydal has also appeared in five games with the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League, where he recorded one assist.

"I would like to thank the entire Anchorage Wolverines organization, especially my teammates, I couldn't have done this without them," Bydal said. "I'd also like to thank my friends, family, my agent, and everyone else who helped me along the way."

Earlier this season, Rylan's older brother, Luc Bydal, also committed to Long Island University.

"Luc and Rylan have been working toward playing Division I hockey for many years," Matt and Sara Bydal said. "To have them both commit in the same year to the same team is something we never thought was possible. We are beyond excited for both boys to fulfill their dreams and continue their hockey and educational journeys together."

With his commitment secured, the Wolverines could still see Bydal on their roster for two more seasons, as he will not age out of junior hockey until the 2027-28 season.

"We can't thank Amanda and Stevie (billet parents), the entire Anchorage organization, Hawkeye Hockey Services, and everyone who has supported them along the way enough," Matt and Sara said.







