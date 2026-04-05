Hats, Hits, and a Goalie Fight: Wolverines Cruise Past Brown Bears

Published on April 5, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







Control was never in question as the Anchorage Wolverines dominated in an 8-3 win over the Kenai River Brown Bears. With 3,607 in attendance, the Sullivan Arena was buzzing from start to finish.

Kai Weigel stood tall between the pipes, stopping 21 of 24 shots, and even picked up an assist on the opening goal. After sending the puck out of the Wolverines' zone, Luc Bydal carried it in and buried it top corner, near side.

Five minutes later, Jason Bourdukofsky won the faceoff to the left of the netminder and sent it to the slot, where Oliver Morris one-timed it for his first of the night. Kenai answered with one before the period ended.

Morris struck again in the second, finishing a long pass from Alexsander Matveyev to give the Wolverines a two-goal lead. The Brown Bears responded, but Sam Evert quickly turned momentum back, capitalizing on a turnover in Kenai's zone and finishing unassisted from the slot.

Bydal added his second of the night, and 42nd of the season, to extend the lead to 5-2. Jack McKenna followed with another, wiring one from the slot off a feed from Chase Trompeter before the period closed.

Kenai opened the third with a goal, but any hope of a comeback was short-lived.

The Bydal brothers put on a show as Luc found Rylan, who one-timed home for his first of the night.

Then came the hats.

Oliver Morris completed the hat trick in style, stickhandling through traffic in the crease before slipping it glove side; sending hats flying across the ice.

And just when it felt like the night couldn't get any more electric ... it did.

Drake Owens stepped in for the final two minutes, and chaos followed as a goalie fight broke out. The Valley kid didn't hesitate, dropping the gloves and taking down Kenai's netminder to cap off a wild night.

The Wolverines wrap up the regular season tomorrow in game three against the Brown Bears. Doors open at 2:30pm for a 4:00pm puck drop.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2026

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