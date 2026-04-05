Home Game Day: Kenai River Brown Bears vs. Anchorage Wolverines

Published on April 5, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Anchorage Wolverines close out the regular season tonight with one final matchup against the Kenai River Brown Bears.

Fresh off last night's dominant 8-3 win, the Wolverines look to finish strong and carry momentum into the postseason.

It's Easter Sunday at the Sully, and the festivities are in full swing. Snap a photo with the Easter Bunny and Wiley, join the Wolverines Easter egg hunt, catch a themed intermission game, and stop by the Den for an Easter-themed photobooth.

Plus, kids 17 and under get in FREE, making it the perfect family outing.

Doors open at 2:30 PM for a 4:00 PM puck drop. Secure your seats now at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2026

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