Wolverines Fall in Regular Season Finale

Published on April 6, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The regular season has come to a close for your Anchorage Wolverines following tonight's 5-4 loss to the Kenai River Brown Bears.

Kenai River struck first, but the Wolverines answered quickly, flipping the momentum as Bowen Burke and Jack McKenna each found the back of the net before the end of the opening period.

Kai Weigel added to his weekend with another assist, sending the puck through the neutral zone to Luc Bydal, who carried it in before finding Landon Greenough for the finish to give the Wolverines a 3-1 lead.

Alexsander Matveyev recorded the Wolverines' final goal early in the third, but the Brown Bears surged late, scoring four unanswered goals, including the game-winner with just 17 seconds remaining.

The playoff schedule will be finalized once the league's regular season wraps up next weekend. Stay tuned to our social media channels and email updates for the latest information.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2026

Wolverines Fall in Regular Season Finale - Anchorage Wolverines

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