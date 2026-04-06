NM Ice Wolves Earn Home Ice for First Round of Playoffs

Published on April 6, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release









New Mexico Ice Wolves gather after a goal

(New Mexico Ice Wolves) New Mexico Ice Wolves gather after a goal(New Mexico Ice Wolves)

(Albuquerque, NM) - The New Mexico Ice Wolves © today announced its road to the 2026 NAHL Robertson Cup National Championship starts next Friday, April 17, 2026 in a best-of-five semifinals series after team secured second place in the rugged South Division regular season. The team finished the regular season with a 35-19-4-1 record earning a first round playoff bye and home ice advantage with three out of possible five games in the semifinals series to be played Outpost Ice Arena in Albuquerque. Tickets for the NM Ice Wolves semifinals series are on sale now at tickets.nmicewolves.com.

Game 1: Friday, April 17 at 6:30pm MT (at Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque)

Game 2: Saturday, April 18 at 6:30pm MT (at Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque)

Game 3: Date and time TBD (Away)

Game 4 *if necessary: Date and time TBD (Away)

Game 5 *if necessary: Date and time TBD (at Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque)

NM Ice Wolves NAHL South Division Semifinals Finals Tickets:

Package Deal for Three Semifinals Home Games*:

Reserved chair back seats - $90 + tax & processing fee

Reserved bleacher seats - $52.50 + tax & processing fee

*If the fifth game is not needed, buyer will get a credit in their account toward a possible Division Finals series or future games in the 2026-27 regular season.

Individual Semifinals Tickets:

Reserved chair back seats - $30 + tax & processing fee

Reserved bleacher seats - $17 + tax & processing fee

All NAHL Playoff games will end with a winner. If a game is tied at the end of regulation play, teams shall return to their dressing room and the ice shall be resurfaced before beginning a full twenty-minute, sudden death, overtime period played with a full complement of five skaters per team. If no goal is scored in the first overtime period, the same procedure as above shall be repeated until a winner has been determined by a goal being scored and the team scoring declared the winner.

The NM Ice Wolves have two hospitality suites available on a single game basis. Suites come with light snacks and fountain drinks, with catering options, including adult beverages, available for an additional charge. The Land of Enchantment Suite starts at $499 and seats 32, and the Sandia Suite starts at $599 and seats 42. Anyone interested in reserving a suite for a group or special event can contact suites@nmicewolves.com for more information. New for the 2025-2026 season is the option to add a bar to suites through 312 Mobile Bar & Liquor Service giving suite hosts the ability to treat their guests with tailor-made selections of beer, wine, spirits and signature cocktails.

All games for the NM Ice Wolves are available to stream live on NAHL TV at home and on mobile devices. The NATV streaming service is designed and supported for viewing on home televisions by downloading the NAHL TV apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick and more. NATV can also be viewed on a PC, Android and iOS phones and tablets. Registering for an account is free here and the site can be viewed on a variety of screen sizes. All NM Ice Wolves home games are produced using 12 cameras, replays and live interviews with a unique internship program that teaches high school students how to do live sports production using a state-of-the-art dedicated production facility equipped with the help of the premiere mobile production company F&F Productions.

To learn more about the NM Ice Wolves NAHL team, please visit the team website nmicewolves.com or on social media on X, Facebook, TikTok or Instagram and the arena at www.outposticearena.com. The NM Ice Wolves are also on YouTube where fans can watch every episode of the We Are Ice Wolves series taking viewers inside the pack following the team through this season, and previous seasons, showing the life of junior hockey players developing within the NM Ice Wolves organization and community.

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North American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.