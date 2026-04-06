Hat Tricks Captain Brendan Boring Commits to Plattsburgh State

Published on April 6, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks, proud members of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), are pleased to announce that captain and forward Brendan Boring has committed to play NCAA Division III hockey at SUNY Plattsburgh State Cardinals, which competes in the State University of New York Athletic Conference.

A 6'0", 170-pound native of West Babylon, NY, Boring has been a cornerstone of the Hat Tricks lineup over the past two seasons. In 77 career games, he has totaled 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists). During the 2025-26 season, the captain recorded 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 50 games, leading both on the scoresheet and in the locker room.

"I'd like to thank my parents, coaches, and teammates who helped me get to this point in my career," said Boring. "I especially want to thank head coach Lenny Caglianone for all his hard work and support. I'm very excited to start the next chapter of my career."

"Brendan is the epitome of a leader" said Hat Tricks head coach and general manager Lenny Caglianone. "He's been the foundation for our success this year both on and off the ice. His relentless pursuit on the ice sets the standard for what our team needs to compete at. Having him as our captain this year was an absolute blessing. Plattsburgh is getting an elite human and a warrior of a hockey player that embodies heart and soul. Congrats to the Boring family" concluded Caglianone.

Plattsburgh State is located in Plattsburgh, NY.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2026

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