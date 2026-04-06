Wings Split with Minotauros in Last Full Regular Season Road Trip

Published on April 6, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings traveled to Minot, ND to take on the Minotauros for their last full road trip of the Regular Season. They unfortunately fell in a 3-2 loss on Friday, but were able to come back to a 4-3 win on Saturday.

(Friday, April 3 - Pepsi Rink: MAYSA Arena, Minot, ND) Both teams would start out playing a very clean hockey game on Friday night. Throughout the first period, neither team would see the penalty box, and would have even chances to find the back of the net. But, it would not be until the 7:10 mark of the first period when Mackley Morelli would score for the Minotauros. Although the Wings would have good chances to score as well, Minot would have the 1-0 lead heading into the second period.

In the second, David Hruby would break the ice for the Wings with assists from Herman Berggren and Jibber Kuhl just over 2 minutes after the puck drop. Shortly after, Lucas Schaefer would give the Wings the lead with help from Keaton Weis and David Hruby. Aberdeen would continue to pour on the shots, and would even get a Power Play opportunity, but these would be the only scoring opportunities of the period. After 40 minutes of play, Aberdeen would now have the 2-1 lead.

In the third, both teams' defense would continue to be at the forefront of the game. Just after the halfway mark of the third period, Aberdeen would take its first penalty, putting Minot on the man-advantage. At the 8:39 mark, Ty James would score for Minot on the Power Play. As time would count down on the clock, still with a tied score, Minot would take another penalty and put Aberdeen on the man-advantage. Instead of Aberdeen being able to take back their lead, Dane Ramirez would be able to take the puck and score a short-handed goal. Minot would win with a score of 3-2.

Adam Dybal was in net for the Wings on Friday stopping 24 of 27 shots, and ended the night with a .889 SV%.

(Saturday, April 4 - Pepsi Rink: MAYSA Arena, Minot, ND) Aberdeen would come out stronger on Saturday than they did on Friday. Just before the second half of the first period, Minot would find themselves in the penalty box, Easton Edwards would score on the Power Play with help from Price Grimes and Owen Pitters. Shortly after, Aberdeen would have another Power Play, and this time it would be Caden Lee scoring on the Power Play with assists coming from Brody Dustin and Cooper Anderson. Going into the second period, Aberdeen would have a 2-0 lead.

In the second, Aberdeen would continue their offensive pressure. Just 3 minutes into the second period, Sam Scheetz would score his 22nd goal of the season from Brody Dustin and Bradyn Strom. However, just after the second half of the period, Dane Ramirez would score a shorthanded goal after the Wings would get another Power Play chance. Just a minute after Minot would get themselves on the board for the first time, they would get on the board again when Peter Murray would find the back of the net. Although Minot would have a couple scoring chances, Aberdeen would still hold a 3-2 lead heading into the final period.

In the third, both teams would have to again have to bring their defense to the forefront. At the 10:46 mark of the period, Jibber Kuhl would score with help from Brody Dustin and Owen Pitters to extend the Wings lead. As time would count down on the clock, Minot would pull their goaltender in an attempt to take the game to overtime. Philip Wiklund would score for Minot with 55 seconds left in the game, but they would not be able to get the equalizer. Aberdeen would win on Saturday with a score of 4-3.

Willum Braun was in net on Saturday stopping 25 of 28, and ended the night with a .893 SV%.

The Wings will now have their last Regular Season weekend against the Watertown Shamrocks. On Friday, they will travel to Watertown to take on the Shamrocks in the Prairie Lakes Ice Arena, and on Saturday will play in the Odde.

Saturday's game is presented by Hub City Radio! Be sure to stick around after the game for the Away Jersey Auction with Val Jark of Jark Worlie Auction! We need all of our Wings Fans to Pack the Odde!

Sunday, April 12th, join us at the Boys and Girls Club as we take on the Hub City Express All-Stars for a Basketball Fundraiser! There will be door prizes, raffles, and autographs! Doors open at 1:00, and the game starts at 2:00! Free will donations are accepted with all proceeds going to the Hub City Express team!

Tickets for the Robertson Cup Playoff games go on sale TODAY! Be sure to check our social media as to when the link goes live!

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North American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2026

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