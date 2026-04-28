Aberdeen Wings Force Game 5, Then Advance to Central Division Finals

Published on April 28, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings would come back to Aberdeen with their Central Division Semifinals series tied. They would lose in the Odde on Friday, but win on Saturday which forced a Game 5 to be played on Monday.

(Friday April 24 - Odde Ice Center, Aberdeen, SD) Bismarck would come out relentlessly in the first period. Shortly into the first period, Ben Rakowski would score for the Bobcats giving them an early lead. Just over a minute later, Nick Snyder would score on the man-advantage after the Wings would head to the penalty box. Aberdeen would start to pick up their momentum, but would not be able to find the back of the net. Towards the end of the period, Aberdeen would find themselves in the box yet again, and Mark Evans would capitalize on the Power Play once again for the Bobcats. Bismarck would take a 3-0 lead into the second period.

In the second, the Bobcats again would start off the scoring when Eddie Revenig would find the back of the net. It was at this point that the starting goaltender for the Wings, Adam Dybal, would get pulled and Willum Braun would go in net. From that point on, the Wings would play better defensively, and outshoot the Bobcats. Shortly after the goaltender change, Briggs Orr would score his first of the postseason with assists from Cooper Anderson and Jonathan Doucette. However, going into the third period, Bismarck would still hold the lead with a score of 4-1.

In the third, Aberdeen would start out on the man-advantage but would come up unsuccessful. However, partway through the period, David Hruby would cut the deficit with help from Anthony Ciaramitaro and Gavin Reed. Towards the end of the period, Aberdeen would pull their goaltender in an attempt to get a couple back. Although Bismarck would not be able to get an empty net goal, Aberdeen would not be able to score either. Bismarck would win game three with a score of 4-1.

Willum Braun ended the night in net saving 16 of 16 shots on goal.

(Saturday April 25 - Odde Ice Center, Aberdeen, SD) Right away on Saturday, the Bobcats would head to the penalty box and would set Aberdeen up on the Power Play. Just three minutes into the period, Easton Edwards would score his third goal of the postseason, this one being on the Power Play. This goal would be assisted by Brody Dustin and Owen Pitters. Aberdeen would have a few more chances on the Power Play, but this would be the only scoring chance of the first period. Aberdeen would have an early 1-0 lead heading into the second.

In the second period, it would only take just over 20 seconds to get the scoring started for the Wings. Jibber Kuhl would find the back of the net with help from Matthew Martin and Easton Edwards. Not even a minute later, Owen Pitters would score with assists from Brody Dustin and David Hruby. Aberdeen would continue to pour on the shots, and it would be deemed successful as Easton Edwards would get his second goal of the night from Briggs Orr and Matthew Marin. Then, just two minutes later, Matthew Martin would get a goal of his own with help from Cooper Anderson and Jibber Kuhl. At the halfway mark of the second period, Aberdeen would have a 5-0 lead. However, Bismarck would be able to respond when Hugo Kruse would score, then find themselves on the man-advantage with just under a minute left in the period. With 7 seconds remaining Teddy Richardson would score on the Power Play, bringing the score to 5-2, still in favor of the Wings.

In the third, tensions would start to rise, and each team would see the box for roughing penalties. Nick Snyder would start the scoring, this goal being for the Bobcats. However, the rest of the period would be all Wings. Just after the halfway mark of the period, Cooper Anderson would tap-in a goal from Easton Edwards and Matthew Martin. With plenty of time left in the period, Bismarck would pull their goaltender in an attempt to take the game to overtime, but instead, Jibber Kuhl would get his second goal of the night, this one being a short-handed empty net goal. This goal would be assisted by Anthony Ciaramitaro and Matthew Martin. Aberdeen would force a Game 5 with a score of 7-3.

Willum Braun would start in net stopping 35 of 38 shots, and ended the night with a .921 SV&.

(Monday April 27 - VFW Sports Center, Bismarck ND) The Wings would come out strong with a goal right away in the first period from Matthew Martin with help from Jibber Kuhl and Easton Edwards. Shortly after however, Bismarck would start to take control of the period when they would get put on the Power Play, and they would tie the game with a Power Play goal from Caden Bell. The Bobcats would outshoot the Wings, but the game would be tied at one after the first period.

In the second period, it would be the Wings getting on the board first yet again. Caden Lee would score with help from Finn Safir and Jonathan Doucette. The goal would have to go to review as the goal would be thrown off its pegs, but it was deemed a goal. Shortly after, the Wings and Bobcats would trade penalties, and they would also trade Power Play goals. The first goal coming from Alex Lunski, the second from Jibber Kuhl with assists from Gavin Reed and Owen Pitters. After the second, the Wings would have a 3-2 lead.

In the third, it again would be all Wings. Just before the halfway mark of the third period, the Wings momentum would not give up. Owen Pitters scored his second of the postseason with help from Brody Dustin and David Hruby. With plenty of time left on the clock, Bismarck would again pull their goaltender in an attempt to take the game to overtime. Instead, Aberdeen's Brody Dustin would score two empty net goals to seal the Aberdeen Win. The first goal would be assisted by Easton Edwards and Price Grimes, the second would be assisted by Owen Pitters and Anthony Ciaramitaro. With this win, the Aberdeen Wings would move on to the Central Division Finals.

Willum Braun was in net Monday night stopping 35 of 37 shots, and ended the night with a .946 SV%.

Now, the Wings look ahead to taking on the Austin Bruins after they swept the Watertown Shamrocks in their opening round of the Robertson Cup Playoffs. The team will be in Austin, MN this weekend, May 1st and 2nd for Games 1 and 2. Then, will travel back to Aberdeen for Game 3 on May 8th. If necessary, Game 4 will take place in the Odde on May 9th, and Game 5 will be back in Austin on May 11th.

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North American Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2026

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