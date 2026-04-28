Austin Bruins to Face Aberdeen Wings in Central Division Final

Published on April 28, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN. - The Austin Bruins finally know their opponent for the Central Division Final. The third seeded Aberdeen Wings defeated the two seed Bismarck Bobcats 6-2 in Game Five of the Central Division Semi Final Monday night and will face off with the Bruins beginning Friday night.

The Bruins punched their ticket back to the Division Final Friday night, completing a sweep of the Watertown Shamrocks with a 4-3 overtime victory.

The Central Division Final round will be a best-of-five series beginning on Friday, May 1st. The Bruins' second-round schedule against Aberdeen is as follows:

Game One: Friday, May 1 - Riverside Arena, Austin, MN - 7:05 p.m.

Game Two: Saturday, May 2 - Riverside Arena, Austin, MN - 7:05 p.m.

Game Three: Friday, May 8 - Odde Ice Center, Aberdeen, SD - 7:15 pm

Game Four (if necessary): Saturday, May 9th - Odde Ice Center, Aberdeen, SD - 7:15 pm

Game Five (if necessary): Monday, May 11th - Riverside Arena, Austin, MN - 7:05 p.m.

Tickets for Bruins home games are available at tickets.austinbruins.com. Tickets are just $5. All games will be streamed live on NAHLTV.com with coverage from the Voice of the Bruins, David Koier.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2026

Austin Bruins to Face Aberdeen Wings in Central Division Final - Austin Bruins

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