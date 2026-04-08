Williams Commits to Division I Maryville

Published on April 8, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN. - The Austin Bruins are proud to announce that defenseman Nathan Williams has committed to NCAA Division I Maryville University to further his academic and playing career.

"It means a lot to be able to play at the collegiate level. It's what I've been working towards my whole life and to get the opportunity to play at the college level is a rewarding feeling."

A third-year member of the Bruins, Williams has played in 158 games in his career, the eighth most of any player in team history. In that time the blueliner has posted 82 assists and 104 points, both career records for a Bruins defenseman.

Prior to the 2025-26 season, he was named team captain of the Bruins after serving as an alternate captain last year. Williams credits his time in Austin as a period of growth both on and off the ice.

"The Bruins have helped me grow in so many ways, not just on the ice but off the ice as well," the defenseman said. "I feel like the opportunities to volunteer and help the community in Austin have helped me become a better human being, while the time on the ice has helped me become a better hockey player. That's why it's so special."

Williams has had a career season in his final year of junior hockey. The veteran defenseman has posted career highs in assists (49) and points (59) while matching his career high of 10 goals. He currently leads all North American Hockey League defensemen in points, assists, power-play assists (34) and plus/minus (+37).

Maryville University announced in early March that the school would be adding an NCAA Division I men's hockey program with the intention of beginning Division I play during the 2027-28 season. The Saints, which up until now played in the American Collegiate Hockey Association, will field a Division I transition/hybrid team for the 2026-27 season that will include approximately 20 NCAA Division I games.

"Being a part of something new and building it from the ground up was a huge appeal. Being a part of something like that is special," said Williams on why he chose Maryville. "To build a culture and a team from the ground up is an amazing thing to do."

Bruins Head Coach Steve Howard couldn't be happier for his captain.

"Nathan has been a true leader for us both on and off the ice," said Howard. "We couldn't be more excited for him and his family. He's grown each year and now leads all NAHL defensemen in scoring and plus/minus. Maryville is getting one of the best captains we've ever had here in Austin."

Reflecting on what got him to this moment, Williams was grateful for those who have helped him get here. "I would love to thank my coaches, family and teammates for helping me along this long journey. I wouldn't be in this position if it weren't for them."







North American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

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