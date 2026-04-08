Shamrocks Tender Will Shermoen for 2026-27

Published on April 8, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Watertown Shamrocks News Release







Watertown, SD - The Watertown Shamrocks have signed defenseman Will Shermoen to a tender for the 2026-27 season.

Shermoen is from neighboring Minnesota where he just concluded his senior season for the Grand Rapids High School Thunderhawks. Shermoen netted 12 goals for the Thunderhawks this season and totaled 33 points in 31 games. He helped lead Grand Rapids to the 2026 State Tournament and a fifth-place finish.

"Will is an elite skating, offensive defenseman," said Watertown Head Coach and General Manager Casey Kirley. "He sees the ice well and moves pucks. Offensively, he has good deception and knows when to activate to get involved."

Shermoen was a three-time Elite League nomination. In his final season, he recorded three goals and six assists in 17 games.

The Grand Rapids, Minnesota native is a right shot defenseman and stands at 5'7" and weighs 157 lbs.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

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