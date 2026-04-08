Sam Lenzi Signs Tender Agreement with Watertown Shamrocks

Published on April 8, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Watertown Shamrocks News Release







Watertown, SD - The Watertown Shamrocks have officially announced that the organization has signed 2008 born forward Sam Lenzi to a tender agreement for the 2026-27 season.

"Sam uses his big body and speed to impact games," said Shamrocks Head Coach and General Manager Casey Kirley. "He plays a hard game that makes him effective defensively and couple with his playmaking ability, helps him to produce offensively." Lenzi was the leading scorer this season for the Windy City Storm 18U AAA program. He scored 19 goals and a team high 38 assists and 57 total points. Lenzi was also the team leader with a +29 rating.

From Crystal Lake, Illinois, Lenze stands at 6'2" and weighs 181 lbs. He is a right-shot forward.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

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