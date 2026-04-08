Big Weekend Leads to League Honor for Homer

Published on April 8, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







Zach Homer's 8-point performance last weekend landed him this week's NAHL Bauer Hockey Midwest Division First Star of the Week award.

The Minnesota Wilderness forward delivered two-straight 4-point games last weekend in leading his squad to a road sweep over the Janesville Jets.

Homer notched one goal and three assists in each contest - which led to the Wilderness winning 5-3 Friday night and 6-2 Saturday.

It adds to several accolades for the veteran from Birmingham, MI. With 38 red-lighters on the season and 60 in his career, Homer has become the Wilderness' all-time leading goal scorer, setting new single-season and career marks. While he has yet to play a single post-season game for the green and gray, Homer's totals have also tied the club's combined regular season plus playoff highs for goals scored in a single season and in a career.

Homer becomes the fourth Wilderness player to claim a first star of the week honor during the 2025-26 campaign, joining Talan Blanck, Kevin Lysohir and 2-time winner Noah Dziver.

In his Wilderness career, this is Homer's second time winning first start of the week, as he also earned the honor once during the 2024-25 season.

Details of his award-winning performance, plus reaction from head coach and team president Zach Stepan can be found on the NAHL site.

Minnesota has two games remaining on its regular season schedule. The team will be in Janesville again this Friday and Saturday for the final pair against the Jets.

The Wilderness have already claimed the Midwest Division regular season title and will be the division's top seed once playoffs begin the weekend of April 17-18. That means Minnesota gets to host the first weekend of post-season games, which will be played at the Aspirus St. Luke's Sports and Event Center in Proctor, MN.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

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