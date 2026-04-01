Watertown Shamrocks Playoff Tickets Go on Sale Wednesday Morning

Published on March 31, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Watertown Shamrocks News Release







Watertown, SD - The Watertown Shamrocks have officially clinched a berth in the 2026 Robertson Cup Playoffs following their win over the North Iowa Bulls on Friday night.

"This is where we wanted to be when we started building this thing," said Watertown Head Coach and General Manager Casey Kirley. "We've worked hard at it all year. It's great that we've been able to clinch with six games left. It's a testament to our guys' work ethic. Now we're at the first step of where teams want to be." The Shamrocks will open the 2026 postseason on the road on April 17th and 18th for games one and two. They will then return home to the Prairie Lakes Ice Arena for game three on April 24th and a potential game four on April 25th. A potential game five would take place on the road on either April 26th or 27th.

Single game playoff tickets for game three (home game one), will be made available starting tomorrow morning, Wednesday, April 1st, at 11:00 AM. Tickets for a potential game four (home game two) will be made available as soon as the game is confirmed to need to be played. Pricing for 2026 Robertson Cup Playoff tickets will remain the same as regular season costs.

"We are so excited for the opportunity to host playoff hockey in Watertown," said Shamrocks President Ryan Bisgard. "We can't wait for April 24th and for the energy and excitement our fans will bring to our building to give us a home ice advantage." Watertown's opening round opponent is still to be determined. They will either faceoff with the Austin Bruins or the Bismarck Bobcats in round one.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026

Watertown Shamrocks Playoff Tickets Go on Sale Wednesday Morning - Watertown Shamrocks

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