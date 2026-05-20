Watertown Shamrocks Add Sarah Cooper to Full Time Staff

Published on May 20, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Watertown Shamrocks News Release







Watertown, SD -- The Watertown Shamrocks organization is thrilled to announce the hiring of Sarah Cooper to the club's full-time staff as the Director of Social Media and Digital Content.

"I'm excited to accept the position of Director of Social Media and Digital Content with the Shamrocks," Cooper said. "Working with such a supportive community and organization has been incredible, and I look forward to returning to Watertown and continuing to share the story of this team." Cooper originally joined the Shamrocks ahead of the 2025-26 season as a Digital Content Intern.

During her internship with the organization, she elevated the team's social media presence and reach. She now joins Anne Hanson and Blake Theisen as full-time staff members within the organization.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sarah back to our team full time," said Shamrocks President Anne Hanson. "Sarah was an integral part of the Shamrocks organization as an intern, and we are excited to keep her creativity, vision, and passion for storytelling right here in Watertown. We have no doubt that Sarah's work will strengthen the connection between our team and our fans."

Originally from Raleigh, NC, Cooper graduated from UNCW. While there, she was a photography intern for UNCW Hockey and covered club sports for Seahawk Central Sports. She received her bachelor's degree in English with a concentration in professional writing and minored in journalism and linguistics.







North American Hockey League Stories from May 20, 2026

Watertown Shamrocks Add Sarah Cooper to Full Time Staff - Watertown Shamrocks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.