Brandt Dubey Commits to Division 1 Colgate

Published on May 18, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Watertown Shamrocks News Release







Watertown, SD -- Former Watertown Shamrocks defenseman Brandt Dubey has announced his commitment to play NCAA Division I college hockey at Colgate University.

Dubey spent part of the 2024-25 season with the Shamrocks after being acquired in a November trade from the Minnesota Wilderness. The Orchard Park, NY native was a big part of Watertown's second half success in their inaugural season. He scored four goals, along with nine assists in 39 games with the Shamrocks.

"We're happy to have been a part of Brandt's development path to a Division I commitment," said Shamrocks Head Coach and General Manager Casey Kirley. "Brandt came to us last season and made an immediate impact on our blue line. He's a great skating, puck moving defenseman, and an incredible competitor. We look forward to following his career at Colgate and beyond." This last season, Dubey spent the entire year in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Dubuque Fighting Saints after being selected 245th overall in the 2025 USHL Phase II Draft.

He skated in 58 regular season games with Dubuque scoring a pair of goals and totaling 18 points.

The Colgate Raiders compete in the ECAC Hockey Conference and finished this past season with a 9-10-3 conference record and an overall 13-20-4 mark. They are led by head coach Mike Harder who will be entering his fourth season behind the bench.







North American Hockey League Stories from May 18, 2026

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