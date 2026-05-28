Shamrocks Defenseman Noah Sergott Commits to Marian University

Published on May 28, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Watertown Shamrocks News Release







Watertown, SD -- Watertown Shamrocks defensemen Noah Sergott announced this week his commitment to continue playing hockey collegiately next year at Marian University.

Sergott finished his second season in the North American Hockey League, spending his entire career in Watertown. He appeared in 85 career games for the Shamrocks, notching two goals and ten assists for 12 career points. Amongst Shamrocks defensemen, he ranks second in career games played and penalty minutes (119).

"We're proud of Noah on his commitment to Marian University," said Shamrocks Head Coach and General Manager Casey Kirley. "Noah has been great for us over the past two seasons. As a first-year player last season, he was able to solidify his role as a mobile hard-nosed defender.

Since then, he has continued to develop his skillset and be a great puck-moving defenseman for us. This season, he has played a lot of critical minutes for us and also been a great leader for our younger players. Marian is getting a solid player and teammate and we look forward to following Noah's collegiate career." Marian University competes in the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association (NCHA). This past season, they closed out the season with a 9-16-2 record and an 8-10-0 conference record.

Sergott is from Rockford, Michigan and is a product of the Fox Motors AAA program. He was drafted by Watertown in the 2024 NAHL Entry Draft in the 8th round, 246th overall. He stands at 6'2", weighs 201 lbs, and is a left-handed defenseman.







North American Hockey League Stories from May 28, 2026

Shamrocks Defenseman Noah Sergott Commits to Marian University - Watertown Shamrocks

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