Jordan Gudridge Commits to Gustavus Adolphus

Published on June 29, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Watertown Shamrocks News Release







Watertown, SD - Watertown Shamrocks age-out defenseman Jordan Gudridge has officially announced his decision to continue his academic and hockey journey at NCAA D3 Gustavus Adolphus College.

"I decided on Gustavus because I believe it's the place where I'll continue to grow and develop, both as a player and as a person, under a coaching staff that truly prioritizes it's athletes and creates an environment built for success," Gudridge said of choosing the Gusties.

The Greenwood Village, Colorado native appeared in 55 total games this season for the Shamrocks and recorded 35 points. League wide, Gudridge ranked 18th amongst defensemen in points-per-game (minimum 36 games played). Gudridge joined the Shamrocks as a tender signing last spring.

"Jordan came to our team with a ton of junior hockey experience and that was a major part of our success this season," said Casey Kirley, the Head Coach and General Manager of the Shamrocks.

"While known as an offensive, puck moving defenseman, he also played with a lot of intensity every night. Jordan is a great leader and teammate, and we were fortunate to have his as a captain this season. Gustavus is getting a great player, competitor and person." Gudridge becomes the second Shamrock player this offseason to commit to play for the Golden Gusties joining Joe Rice who announced his commitment to Gustavus earlier this summer.

"One thing that made this decision even more exciting was the chance to continue playing with Joe," Gudridge added. "We built a great friendship over the past season, and having a familiar face in a new place will be great for us both."

Gudridge started his junior career in 2022-23 playing 47 games in the USHL for the Madison Capitols. Following his lone season in Madison, the Colorado native returned to his home state to play for the now dormant Colorado Grit in the NAHL for the 2023-24 season. In 2024-25, Gudridge split time between the Sherwood Park Crusaders and the Vernon Vipers in the BCHL, appearing in 28 games between the two squads. In total, Gudridge played in 100 career games in the NAHL and 175 total junior hockey games, notching 58 NAHL points and 75 total points.







North American Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2026

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