McKay Announces Commitment to Aurora

Published on June 29, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN. - The Austin Bruins are proud to announce that forward Carter McKay has committed to NCAA Division III Aurora University to further his academic and playing career.

"It means a lot to me that I have this opportunity to continue playing hockey while also getting an education," said McKay.

McKay was acquired by the Bruins at the trade deadline in February from the Shreveport Mudbugs. After returning from injury, the veteran forward suited up for ten regular season games with the Black and Gold, netting three goals and five assists for eight points. In the playoffs, McKay played in all ten Bruins games, posting two assists.

While his stint in Austin was brief, McKay says it was a pivotal step in his development and helped prepare him for the next level.

"Playing in Austin helped me grow on and off the ice," McKay reflected. "I learned a lot from my teammates and coaches and it helped prepare me for the next level of hockey."

McKay's junior hockey career began back in 2021 in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League for his hometown Melville Millionaires. In two seasons with Melville, the 5'10" forward played 110 games where he scored 18 goals and 29 assists for 47 points.

The Melville, Saskatchewan native headed down south in 2023 to join the NAHL's Shreveport Mudbugs. McKay spent two and a half seasons in Shreveport, accumulating 68 points from 27 goals and 41 assists in 123 games. He was named to the Mudbugs' leadership group at the start of the 2025-26 season as an alternate captain. The forward finished his impressive five year junior career with a grand total of 243 career games played, totaling 48 goals and 75 assists for 123 points.

"We're extremely happy for Carter and his family," Bruins Head Coach Steve Howard said. "Even though his time in Austin was short, he made a tremendous impact on our team with his experience, leadership, and work ethic. He was a great fit in our locker room and played an important role in our playoff run. Aurora is getting a player who competes every day and an even better person. We can't wait to see all that he accomplishes at the collegiate level."

The Aurora University Spartans hockey team is a NCAA Division III program that is a member of the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association. Aurora finished the 2025-26 season with a 25-6-1 overall record, going 13-4-1 in conference play. The Spartans earned themselves a berth into the NCAA DIII playoffs, making it all the way to the Frozen Four before falling 6-3 to eventual national champion Hamilton.

"Aurora seemed like the right place both from a hockey and academic standpoint," McKay said regarding why he chose Aurora. I felt it was a place where I could continue to develop as a person and as a player."







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McKay Announces Commitment to Aurora - Austin Bruins

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