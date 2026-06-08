Shamrocks Acquire Jordan Brothers from Philadelphia

Published on June 8, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Watertown Shamrocks News Release







Watertown, SD - The Watertown Shamrocks have officially acquired forward Jordan Brothers from the Philadelphia Rebels in exchange for future assets.

Brothers was a focal point of the Rebels struggling offense, leading the team in goals (18), points (39), and powerplay points (15) in his second full season in the North American Hockey League (NAHL). Brothers' production took a noticeable leap over the second half of the season when he notched 20 points over the final 24 games with six multi-point games.

"Jordan brings an immediate impact to our lineup," Head Coach and General Manager Casey Kirley said of the acquisition. "He has high-end instincts that he has shown over the past two seasons. We're thrilled to be getting a top-line forward to help drive our offense for the upcoming season." Brothers has history with Kirley since he was originally tendered during the coach's tenure with the Wisconsin Windigo. As a senior in high school, Brothers posted 51 points in 27 games for Eastview High School in Minnesota and was named to the Minnesota High School Elite League where he posted 11 points in 20 contests, helping pave the way for his then tendering with the Windigo.

The Apple Valley, Minnesota was dealt from Wisconsin to his home state Minnesota Mallards during the 2024-25 season, totaling 11 goals and 30 points in his rookie campaign before being dealt to Philadelphia ahead of this previous season. In total, he has appeared in 114 career games in the NAHL scoring 29 goals and 69 total points across two seasons.

He stands at 6'2", weighs 185 lbs, and is a left shot.







North American Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.