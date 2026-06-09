Watertown Shamrocks Sign Latvian Defenseman Tomass Erdmanis-Hermanis

Published on June 9, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Watertown Shamrocks News Release







Watertown, SD -- The Watertown Shamrocks have officially signed Latvian defenseman Tomass Erdmanis-Hermanis to a tender agreement for the 2026-27 season.

"Tomass is a physical defenseman and is detailed in his game," Shamrocks Head Coach and General Manager Casey Kirley said. "He plays mean, blocks shots, and does a great job of shutting down opponents. He moves pucks well, making good reads and finding open teammates." Erdmanis-Hermanis joins the pipeline of Latvian born players to wear the Kelly Green, following in the footsteps of Edvins Berzins, Antons Macijevskis, and Dmitrijs Dilevka. Like his countrymen, Erdmanis-Hermanis has represented his country internationally, playing most recently at the U18 World Championships for Team Latvia where he skated in seven games and registered an assist along with 33 penalty minutes.

The defenseman stands at 6'0" and weighs 176 lbs and shoots right-handed. He is the Shamrocks third tender spent on a defenseman for next season alongside Gabe Simpson and Will Shermoen.







North American Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

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