Austin Bruins Applaud Approval of New Five-Year Lease Agreement with City of Austin

Published on April 7, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MN - The Austin Bruins organization extends its sincere appreciation to the Park and Rec Department, City Council and Mayor for their support in approving a new five-year lease agreement at Riverside Arena.

This agreement reflects a shared commitment between the Bruins and the City of Austin to invest in the long-term success of Riverside Arena and the continued growth of hockey within the community. Through this partnership, the Bruins will reinvest directly into facility improvements aimed at enhancing the experience for players, fans, and all who utilize the arena.

"This agreement is an important step forward for our organization and our community," said Brian Raduenz, Austin Bruins Owner. "We are proud to continue our partnership with the City of Austin and are committed to positioning Riverside Arena for the future."

The Bruins remain dedicated to serving as a strong community partner while delivering a first-class experience both on and off the ice. The organization looks forward to building on this momentum over the next five years.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2026

Austin Bruins Applaud Approval of New Five-Year Lease Agreement with City of Austin - Austin Bruins

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