Coleman's Hat Trick Leads Bruins to 4-1 Win in Forest Lake

Published on April 10, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







FOREST LAKE, MINN. - Mikey Coleman had himself a night in Forest Lake, scoring his 100th point en route to a hat trick in the Austin Bruins' (42-12-2-2, 88 pts) 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Mallards (11-41-4-2, 28 pts).

After a scoreless first period, Mikey Coleman found the back of the net at the 4:31 mark of the second frame for his 100th point in his NAHL career. Coleman's NAHL journey began in St. Cloud when he led the Norsemen in scoring during the 2023-24 season with 25 goals and 50 points.

Coleman struck again 2:30 minutes later on the power play when the Grand Forks native sniped the puck short side over Troy Wright's shoulder to double the lead for the Black and Gold.

The forward completed the natural hat trick with another precision shot from the right circle with under two minutes to go in the period. Coleman's hat trick was the fourth by a Bruin this season and third against Minnesota. Gavin Hruza is the only other Bruin this season to score a hat trick in a single period when he accomplished the feat against the Mallards back on New Year's Eve.

EJ Paddington joined the scoring in the third period on a power play goal after he and Gavin Hruza combined to bury a rebound chance through the legs of Wright. Paddington's goal marked his 36th of the season, tying former line mate Alex Laurenza's single season Bruins record and brought him to 56 on his career, one away from tying Walter Zacher's career mark of 57.

The Mallards' Bryce Wiitala banged a shot off the crossbar and in for his team leading 21st goal this year to put Minnesota on the board.

That would be their lone goal of the game, as Cody Butikis stopped 29 of 30 shots faced to pick up the win.

Austin's 42nd win this year ties the team's single season wins record first set back during the 2012-13 season and matched again in the 2024-25 season.

Austin returns home to close out the regular season Saturday night at Riverside Arena against the St. Cloud Norsemen on Fan Appreciation Night.

All tickets to the game are just $5 and the team will be raffling off two game worn jerseys before auctioning off their game worn home and away jerseys after the game.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting tickets.austinbruins.com.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

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