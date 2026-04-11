Warriors Take Pivotal Game One, Defeat Rhinos, 4-3

Published on April 10, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







EL PASO, TX - The Oklahoma Warriors take a commanding 1-0 series lead after a gutsy 4-3 win in Game 1 of the South Division Play-In series. On a night where Oklahoma could not stay out of the penalty box, the Warriors found ways at the most important times to shut down the number two power play in the NAHL and capitalize on the other end. The Rhinos did start the scoring in the 1st however on a power play goal. Shortly after, Oklahoma would answer with a penalty shot goal from Trace Day to tie things back up. With just a few minutes remaining in the 1st, El Paso would again be awarded a power play and converted for their second goal. Down one after the first 20 minutes, the Warriors came out swinging in the 2nd. Dominik Kiss would hammer home a loose puck from Ben Osiashvili's sharp angle shot, tying the game. Several minutes after the tying goal, Oklahoma took the lead with another goal in the blue paint. This time it was Jackson Hone who was credited with the goal. After 40 minutes of play, the Warriors led 3-2. In the 3rd, Jackson Hone would get loose with Kiss and laser a shot into the net to double up the lead early. The eventual game winner was Hone's 12th of the season. The Rhinos would manufacture several power plays in the 3rd on Oklahoma miscues, but the Warriors penalty kill stood their ground and kept the puck out the net. A notable moment was Billy Stuski's sprawling left pad save to rob the Rhinos of potential tying goal. El Paso would score on an even strength breakdown from Oklahoma to make it a one goal game, but it was the Warriors defensive prowess that kept the Rhinos out of the back of the net for good until the final buzzer. The Warriors take a massive game one lead in the best-of-three series and will look to close it out tomorrow night at 7:00 PM MT. If Oklahoma wins, they will take on the Lone Star Brahmas next week in a best-of-five series, however if the Rhinos win, there will be a game three on Sunday afternoon at 4:30 PM MT.

#WARRIORSWIN #OKLAHOMAHOCKEY #FIGHTLIKEWARRIORS







North American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.