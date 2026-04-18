Mahtomedi Goaltender Jackson Chesak Tenders with Warriors

Published on April 18, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors are thrilled to announce the tender signing of '08 goaltender, Jackson Chesak, from Mahtomedi, Minnesota.

The netminder with lots of experience in the MNHS playoffs stands 6'1 and weighs 175 lbs. Chesak just wrapped up his second season with Mahtomedi High School in which he won 18 games and posted a .918 save percentage to go along with a 2.63 Goals Allowed Average.

With the aging-out of goaltender Billy Stuski, Jackson looks to make his mark at a position where Oklahoma has an immediate need to fill ahead of the upcoming season.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

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