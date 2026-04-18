Oklahoma Continues to Add Depth at Defense with Tender of Eli Sciborski

Published on April 18, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors have announced the tender signing of '08 Forward, Eli Sciborski, of Hortonville, Wisconsin.

Weighing in at 6'1, 170 pounds, Sciborski will bring quickness and a strong ability to solidify things on the backend for the Warriors. Eli currently plays for the Nashville Jr. Predators 18UAAA team in which he put up 31 points in 50 games.

Additionally, Eli won't be a stranger to the North American League, as he played in 2 games with the Springfield Jr. Blues in the 25-26 season.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.