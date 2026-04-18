Oklahoma Continues to Add Depth at Defense with Tender of Eli Sciborski
Published on April 18, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Oklahoma Warriors News Release
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors have announced the tender signing of '08 Forward, Eli Sciborski, of Hortonville, Wisconsin.
Weighing in at 6'1, 170 pounds, Sciborski will bring quickness and a strong ability to solidify things on the backend for the Warriors. Eli currently plays for the Nashville Jr. Predators 18UAAA team in which he put up 31 points in 50 games.
Additionally, Eli won't be a stranger to the North American League, as he played in 2 games with the Springfield Jr. Blues in the 25-26 season.
North American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026
- Mahtomedi Goaltender Jackson Chesak Tenders with Warriors - Oklahoma Warriors
- Oklahoma Continues to Add Depth at Defense with Tender of Eli Sciborski - Oklahoma Warriors
- Warriors Announce Tender of '08 Brock Potter - Oklahoma Warriors
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- Warriors Defenseman Trent Burlison Commits to Concordia University Wisconsin - Oklahoma Warriors
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