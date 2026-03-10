Alumni Spotlight: O Captain, My Captain

AUSTIN, MN - College hockey has never been more competitive. Programs are developing professional-level talent while preparing players for life beyond the game, leaving little margin for adjustment when athletes arrive on campus. For players who come through the Austin Bruins organization, that adjustment is already behind them. For 16 years the Bruins have been committed to helping players sharpen their games to not only be ready for hockey at the Division I college level, but at the professional level too.

From two-time Stanley Cup Champion and Olympian Nico Sturm, to current NHL goaltender and Olympian Mads Sogaard, to 2024 Mike Richter Award winner Kyle McClellan, many hockey players have come through the doors of Riverside Arena and left with the tools to succeed.

In this week's edition of Alumni Spotlight, we highlight three former Bruins who have made an impact on the ice and in the locker room at the Division I level. Ben Dexheimer, Jens Richards, Gavin Morrissey, and Tiernan Shoudy are currently playing Division I hockey and wearing a letter for their respective programs as members of their respective leadership groups.

Ben Dexheimer (2020-2021)

WITH THE BRUINS:

Ben Dexheimer played a lone season with the Bruins during the 2020-21 season. In that season, the Minnesota native led all Bruins defensemen in goals (6), assists, (17) and points (23). His seven power play assists were second most on the team while his +13 was the highest of any Bruins skater. After a lone season in Austin, Dexheimer moved up to the USHL's Madison Capitols for one year.

AT THE UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN:

Dexheimer joined the Wisconsin Badgers for the 2022-23 season, suiting up for all 36 games that season and recording eleven points - all assists.

In his second season at Wisconsin, he once again skated in all 40 games. In his sophomore campaign, the former Bruin led all Badger defensemen with five goals, 23 assists and 28 points. His 75 shots also led all UW defensemen that year. Dexheimer's standout season began to turn some heads, earning him an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.

Dexheimer entered his junior year with eyes on him. The third-year Badger was named to the Preseason All-Big Ten First Team after his impressive sophomore year. He lived up to the hype, pacing all Badger defensemen once again with 80 shots, 16 assists and 17 points. His consistency came to the forefront early in the season when he recorded a five-game, six-assist point streak from October 26th to November 9th, 2024.

Prior to the 2025-26 season, Dexheimer was given the distinct honor of being named Captain for the Badger Men's Hockey Team. The blueliner has been a difference maker for #11 Wisconsin. In just 34 games so far this season, he's set a career high in goals with six while also putting up 18 assists and 24 points. Dexheimer has put up an impressive six multi-point games this season, most notably his goal and two assists during Wisconsin's 6-1 win at Michigan on November 8th. Dexheimer's on-ice performance was recognized nationally when he was nominated for the 2026 Hobey Baker Award.

Jens Richards (2020-2022)

WITH THE BRUINS:

Jens Richards joined the Black and Gold during the 2020-21 season where the forward played in 49 games as a rookie, tallying nine goals and four assists for 13 points. Richards grew into one of the top forwards for the Bruins the following season, finishing top five on the team in goals (16), assists (25), and points (41). The Callaway, MN native led the team with 10 power play goals.

AT THE UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT:

Richards headed straight to the University of Vermont from Austin where he played in 30 of the Catamounts 36 games his freshman year. Like his time with the Bruins, it was in his second season when the forward blossomed. Richards led the team with ten goals and eleven assists for a team-high 21 points through 32 games. The former Bruins' season was highlighted by a hat trick and game winning goal in a win against Massachusetts.

After earning a role as alternate captain for the 2024-25 season, Richards was named captain for his senior year. He once again finds himself on the team leaderboards, currently sitting top five in goals (5), assists (8) and points (13) among Catamount skaters at the time of publishing.

Gavin Morrissey (2021-2023)

WITH THE BRUINS:

Gavin Morrissey's junior hockey career began in SpamTown during the 2021-22 season with five goals and six assists in 42 games. In his second season with the Black and Gold, the forward from Dayton, OH was named to the Bruins' leadership group as an alternate captain and led the team in numerous offensive categories. Morrissey finished the regular season averaging over a point per game with 17 goals, 44 assists and 61 points, pacing the team in both points and assists. His 2022-23 season is still one of the best in Bruins history, with his 44 assists ranking 7th most by a Bruin in a single season.

AT THE UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN

While in Austin, Morrissey earned himself a Division I commitment to the University of Wisconsin before finishing his junior career with the USHL's Fargo Force. The former Bruin had a dominant freshman campaign with the Badgers, tallying nine goals and 23 assists for 32 points, leading the team in assists and finishing third in points.

His nine game point streak from December 13 to January 24th and seven multi-point games helped him stand out among other Big Ten freshman, earning him a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman team and as one of three finalists for Big Ten Freshman of the Year. He even caught national recognition when he was named as a Hobey Baker Memorial Award nominee. In his second season with Wisconsin, Morrissey once again dons an "A" as an alternate captain for the currently ranked #11 Badgers. He was again named a Hobey Baker nominee as one of the best players in the country due in part to his team-leading 29 points and 23 assists through 29 games. Recently, he netted two goals on February 13th against Ohio State.

Tiernan Shoudy (2019-2020)

WITH THE BRUINS:

Tiernan Shoudy's career with the Bruins was not long, but it was impressive. In his lone season with the Black and Gold, Shoudy suited up for 51 games and finished top five on the Bruins in goals (11), assists (23) and points (34). His season was recognized by the NAHL as the forward earned a spot on the NAHL All-Rookie Second Team and also on the All-Central Division Team.

After his time in Austin, the Michigan native spent time with the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers and Youngstown Phantoms before making the jump to NCAA Division I hockey at Michigan State.

AT MICHIGAN STATE

Shoudy played in all 38 games in his freshman season, recording six goals and six assists while tying for the team lead with three game-winning goals. After moving to center in January, he won 57% of his faceoffs and finished with 23 blocked shots to lead all forwards.

He surpassed his freshman year totals in both assists (12) and points (16) during his sophomore year while owning the team's best faceoff win percentage (.537). Shoudy helped contribute to the Spartans late season push, recording a goal and assist in MSU's regular season title-clinching win at Wisconsin, while also notching a pair of assists in the Big Ten Championship game victory over Michigan.

Entering the 2024-25 season, the former Bruin earned an "A" on his sweater as an alternate captain for the Spartans. In 37 games, Shoudy posted a career best in goals with eight and points with 17. A menace on the defensive side as he was in the faceoff circle, Shoudy finished with the second most blocks by a Spartan forward with 20. He recorded a three-point weekend in the final series at Notre Dame, tallying two goals and one assist while earning Big Ten Second Star of the Week honors.

An alternate captain in his final year with the Spartans, Shoudy is once again an alternate captain. Combining for seven goals and eleven assists for a career high 18 points, Shoudy has suited up for all 34 of the #3 Spartans' games. In total, the former Bruin has played 147 games for Michigan State scoring 25 goals, 38 assists and 63 points.







