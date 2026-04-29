Aberdeen Wings Sign Tender for the 2026-27 Season: Ryan Turner

Published on April 28, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce the tender signing of Ryan Turner!

Turner, from Squamish, BC, CAN, is a 6'1 181 lbs left-shot forward who recently played with the Pembroke Lumber Kings of the CCHL. This season, he appeared in 50 games, scoring 21 goals, 36 assists, for 57 total points. He leads his team in total points and assists, and is second overall in goals.

"Ryan is a talented two-way forward who has a great shot and has a strong pedigree of success at each level he has played at. He brings a physical presence to his game and fits well with the culture we are always striving for, and continue to achieve. We are excited to have him a part of our organization," said Director of Player Personnel Al Dorich.

Welcome to the Wings Family, Ryan!







North American Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2026

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