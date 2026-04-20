Wings Split First Weekend of Central Division Semi-Finals

Published on April 20, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings traveled to Bismarck, ND to take on the Bismarck Bobcats in the first round of the Robertson Cup Playoffs. They won Game One with a score of 3-0, but came just short of the comeback on Saturday, and lost with a score of 3-2.

(Friday, April 17 - VFW Sports Center, Bismarck, ND) Each team would start out just trying to feel each other out in the first period on Friday. Neither team would be able to get a chance on the man-advantage through the entirety of the first period as well. Although Bismarck would outshoot Aberdeen 12-6 in the first period, neither team would score, and they would be tied at 0 heading into the second period.

In the second, Aberdeen would start to pick up on their scoring chances. They would be able to hold their zone better, and would outshoot Bismarck 11-5. Right away in the second period, Aberdeen would get their chance on the Power Play, but would not be able to put one past the Bismarck goaltender. And, before time could run out in the second, each team would have to put a player in the box, leading to 4 on 4 hockey. With no scoring happening in the second as well, we would still have a tie at 0 heading into the conclusion of the night.

In the third, Bismarck would finally get their chance on the man-advantage, but Aberdeen's penalty kill would be up to the task. On the night, Bismarck would go 0 for 3 on the Power Play. At the 12:29 mark, Easton Edwards would open the scoring for the Wings, and get his first goal of the postseason. This goal would be assisted by Briggs Orr and Matthew Martin. After Aberdeen would have to kill multiple penalties, David Hruby would add to the scoring for Aberdeen with help from Caden Lee and Owen Pitters. With time counting down on the clock, Bismarck would pull their goaltender in hopes to get on the board and take the game to overtime. However, Matthew Martin would extend the Aberdeen lead with an empty net and short handed goal with assists coming from Anthony Ciaramitaro and Gavin Reed. Aberdeen would win game one with a score of 3-0.

Adam Dybal would start Game One in net, stopping 27 of 27 shots, and getting the postseason shutout.

(Saturday April 18 - VFW Sports Center, Bismarck, ND) On Saturday, Aberdeen would not go down without a fight. Bismarck would come out strong, and just halfway through the first period, Alex Lunski would score just as the Aberdeen penalty kill would expire. Shortly after, Aberdeen would get their chance on the Power Play, but would be unable to score. However, Royce Pietila would score for Bismarck, extending their lead before the end of the period. The Bobcats would have a 2-0 lead heading into the second period.

In the second, tensions would start to rise, and Aberdeen would start to feed into what Bismarck was trying to give them. Just after the halfway mark of the period, Aberdeen would find themselves on the penalty kill again, and this time Mark Evans would score on the Power Play extending the Bobcats lead to 3. This would be the only goal of the period.

In the third, tensions would continue to rise, and Aberdeen's bench would start to get small as players would get kicked out of the game. Despite this, Aberdeen's Caden Lee would get his first of the postseason with help from Matthew Martin and Gavin Reed cutting the deficit. Towards the end of the period, Aberdeen would get another chance on the Power Play, and Easton Edwards would get another postseason goal with help from Finn Safir and Jibber Kuhl. Time would start to tick down, and Aberdeen would pull their goaltender in an attempt to take the game to overtime. Although they came close, they would be unsuccessful in doing so. Bismarck would take Game Two with a score of 3-2.

Adam Dybal would start Game Two as well, stopping 29 of 32, and ended the night with a .906 SV%.

This weekend in the Odde, the Wings will host the Bobcats for Games Three and Four of the Central Division Semi-Finals! We need all of our fans to show up and Pack the Odde! You can purchase your advanced tickets at all C-Express locations in Aberdeen, at tickets.aberdeenwings.com, or at the Lincoln Repair Aberdeen Wings Box Office! Corporate Area is also available! Get in contact with Aaron today by calling (605)380-5852!

To stay up to date on all things Wings, be sure to follow us on all of our social media pages!







North American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.