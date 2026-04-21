Anthony Ciaramitaro Commits to SUNY Cortland

Published on April 21, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce that Anthony Ciaramitaro has announced his commitment to play Division III Hockey at SUNY Cortland located in Cortland, New York!

The Windsor, ONT, CAN native joined the Aberdeen Wings this season after spending multiple seasons with the Leamington Flyers of the GOJHL/OJHL. He has appeared in 56 Regular Season games scoring 6 goals, 8 assists, for 14 total points. He also has 1 game-winning-goal, and is a +19 on the Regular Season. Anthony also won the Aberdeen Wings Hard Hat Award at this season's Awards Banquet being awarded to the player who works on not only bettering himself, but other players as well. And, someone who stands up for his teammates on the ice.

Along with committing his time on the ice, Anthony also helps out within the Aberdeen community in numerous ways. Anthony put up over 36 hours of community service over the course of the season.

"I'm excited and honored to announce my commitment to further my education, and to play Division III Hockey at SUNY Cortland. I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates who helped me along the way" says Anthony.

Head Coach and General Manager Scott Langer says "Anthony was brought in here to add valuable experience and leadership, and he has delivered on that everyday. He is one of the best teammates I have seen. Cortland is getting a player that will raise their culture".

Under Head Coach Joe Cardarelli, and Assistant Coaches Sean Allen and Paul Quinlan, the SUNY Cortland Red Dragons went 14-12-1 overall this season, making the playoffs but falling in the Semifinals to Hobart.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2026

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