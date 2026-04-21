Gerlich Posts Second Consecutive Shutout to Send Wilderness into Series Lead

Published on April 21, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







The Minnesota Wilderness took a 2-1 lead in their opening round playoff series Sunday night with a 4-0 win over the Anchorage Wolverines.

Ryan Gerlich made history stopping all 26 Anchorage shots to become the first Wilderness goaltender to post back-to-back playoff shutouts, following his 5-0 victory in game 2 Saturday.

For the second straight night, Talan Blanck led Minnesota on the scoresheet, recording one goal and adding two assists for three points, while Zach Homer scored twice, Logan Nagle posted two assists and Anthony Cappello added a single goal. Single helpers went to Caleb Kim, Andrei Gudin and Matt Hauser.

Much like Saturday night, the Wilderness rushed out to an early multi-goal lead. Homer converted with his first of the game when he caught a pass from Blanck in the bottom of the left circle with a one-timer that beat Kai Weigel high on the stick side. Nagle also assisted on the goal which came just 48 seconds into period 1.

Thirty-five seconds later, Minnesota made it 2-0. Cappello registered his first playoff goal when he fired in a rebound of his own shot at the 1:23 mark. Assists on the tally went to Kim and Gudin, who each earned their first post-season points.

The Wilderness went on to start the second period like they did the first. A power play goal in the frame's opening minute gave Minnesota a 3-goal advantage. Homer posted his second of the game and third of the playoffs with a backhander that beat Weigel high on the stick side. Homer got the puck again at the bottom of the left circle, although this time it was after a shot by Blanck caromed off the end boards directly to Homer. Hauser also assisted on the goal that came at the 42 second mark.

Minnesota capped off the scoring when Blanck hit the back of the net moments after a face-off win by Nagle. From the right circle, Nagle fed the puck to Blanck as he was positioned at the top of the circle. Blanck then fired a wrist shot that beat Weigel high on the stick side with 13:29 left in the final period for his fourth playoff marker.

Gerlich, playing in his third game over three nights, held strong throughout the contest. The veteran from Nisswa, MN, was aided by a defense that kept a potent Wolverine attack from getting an abundance of clean looks at the net.

The Wilderness outshot Anchorage, 29-26. Weigel made 25 saves in the loss as he started all three games on the weekend for Anchorage.

Minnesota finished 1 for 3 on the power play while Anchorage was scoreless on three chances.

The Midwest Division Semi-final series next shifts north to Alaska. The Wolverines will host Minnesota for game 4, Friday, April 24, and if necessary, game 5, Saturday, April 25, at the Sullivan Arena in Anchorage. The Wilderness will enter the weekend needing only one more win to advance to the Midwest Division Finals.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2026

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