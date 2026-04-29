Aberdeen Wings Sign Tender for the 2026-27 Season: Caden Ingalls

Published on April 28, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce the tender signing of Caden Ingalls!

Ingalls, the 6'1 190lbs left-shot defenseman from Bennington, NE recently played with the Omaha Mastery 16U AAA program. This season, he appeared in 60 games, scoring 19 goals, 60 assists, for 79 total points. He led his team in total points, and assists, and was also a Captain for his team. Ingalls was second overall in the NAT1HL 16U team in total points, and second overall on the T1EHL 16U team in total points.

This past summer, Caden was also picked by the Aberdeen Wings in the first NAHL Futures Draft. He got the chance to come and practice with the Wings, travel with them on game days, and even got to lace up and play for two games towards the end of the Regular Season.

"Caden is mature beyond his age, and a two-way defenseman that is very smart in the way he approaches the game. His physical presence and skill level fits right into what we are about," says Head Coach Scott Langer.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2026

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