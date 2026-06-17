Jibber Kuhl Makes College Commitment

Published on June 16, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League are pleased to announce that Forward Jibber Kuhl has announced his commitment to play hockey and continue his education at St. Johns University in Minnesota. "Thank you to the wings family for an unbelievable junior hockey experience. I'm excited to be pursuing my college hockey aspirations with St. John's. Thank you to all who have helped me along my journey!" Jibber Kuhl.

The 05 ¬Â² left handed forward from Wayzata, MN has spent the past three season with the Wings playing in 145 games and scoring 119 points, 51 goals and 68 assists. He was also selected as a NAHL Central Division Top Prospect during the 25-26 season. This past season he earned the title of assistant captain, as voted on by his peers and coaching staff. "Jibber has been a great Wing, a true warrior for us over the years. I am very proud to have been able to be apart of his life and development. St Johns is getting a great human." Wings Head Coach & GM Scott Langer.







North American Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2026

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