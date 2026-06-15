Wings Draft Recap

Published on June 15, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, participated in the NAHL Futures Draft Tuesday June 9th and the NAHL Entry Draft on Wednesday June 10th. The Wings added two futures picks and eleven entry draft picks. The futures picks will be property of the Wings until the 2026-2027 tender process opens up at the end of the 2026-2027 season. This is the second year on the Futures draft, Bradyn Strom and Caden Ingalls were selected in the 2025-2026 Futures draft and both players have signed tender agreements for the 26-27 season.

With the 27th overall pick in the futures draft the Wings selected Henry Cooley a 2010 born Forward from Davenport, IA. Henry currently plays with the Omaha Mastery (U16 AAA). With the 59th pick the Wings selected Forward Kole Krawitz from Shawnee, KS who currently plays for the Omaha Mastery (U15 AAA). "This was our 2nd future draft, last year we were able to take Caden Ingals and Braydn Strom, both those players played for us and were drafted in the USHL. It allows us to get good young players and help their development. The two future picks this year are again high end 2010's that we really like."- Wings Head Coach and GM Scott Langer

Wednesday the NAHL Entry level draft took place. This draft is open to 2006-2010 birth year players who would have the opportunity to play in the league this season. With the 28th overall pick in the first round the Wings selected Melker Hof, a 2006 Forward from Onsala, SWE. "Melker is a talented center with a high hockey IQ and scoring touch. He has been a high target for our program and a future anchor to our core build for the 2026 season" - Wings Director of Player Personnel Al Dorich

With the 42nd overall pick the Wings selected Defenseman Grant McGee. The 2007 birth year from Columbus, OH currently plays for Port Colborne of the GOHL. "Grant is a strong, good first pass defenseman who brings strength and physical presence to the blue line. We look forward to him rounding out our d core with our strong returners." -Wings Director of Player Personnel Al Dorich.

Pick 62 overall and still in the 2nd round the Wings Selected Caeden Heins, 2006 birth year forward from Vero Beach, FL and current player for Smiths Falls of the CCHL. "Caeden is a talented forward with a strong pedigree for success in his career. He has put up points at each level he's played and will be counted on to contribute to the offensive success of the team."- Wings Director of Player Personnel Al Dorich.

In the 3rd round, pick 70 overall the Wings selected Matt Portz, a 2008 birth year Forward from Massapequa, NY. Matt currently plays for Woodbridge Wolfpack 18U AAA. "Matt is a highly skilled forward with great puck control and a strong pedigree of success as well. He has great vision with the puck and was a high target based on his success last year at U18 and with his call up games within the league."- Wings director of Player Personnel Al Dorich.

The Wings were able to pick back to back in the 3rd round and selected Defenseman Max Thompson a 2008 Birth year from Wayazata, MN with the 71st overall pick. Max currently plays for Cretin-Derham Hall in Minnesota. "Max is a gifted defenseman with a high hockey IQ. He reads plays well and makes a great first pass. His instincts on the blue line make him not only a talented puck moving defenseman but also able to help produce offensively."- Wings Director of Player Personnel Al Dorich

Still in round 3 with the overall 94th pick in the draft the Wings selected Goaltender Owen Lunneborg a 2007 birth year from Bloomington, MN who currently plays for Alberni Valley of the BCHL. "We are excited to welcome Owen to the Aberdeen Wings organization. Owen is a technically sound goalie who competes hard and has had success throughout his career. He moves efficiently in the crease, has a great work ethic, and possesses a high hockey IQ. Most importantly, he consistently gives his team a chance to win. We look forward to working with Owen and watching him continue to develop in Aberdeen." Wings Goaltender Coach John Sellie-Hanson

Once again the Wings had acquired back to back picks, so with the 95th overall pick the Wings selected Forward Alex Smith a 2008 birth year from Franklin, TN Currently playing for St. Thomas of the GOHL. "Alex is a talented and creative forward with great playmaking ability. He has a strong hockey pedigree within his family and plays the game we want to see in Aberdeen."- Wings Director of Player Personnel Al Dorich

Overall pick 159 would be Landon Pickersgill a 2008 born defenseman from Windsor, ON currently playing for Leamington of the OJHL. "Landon is a smooth skating defenseman who makes smart decisions with the puck. He's a talented prospect and has the tools we value in building a d core that is defensively reliable but also can contribute offensively."- Wings Director of Player Personnel Al Dorich

in the 6th round, overall pick number 190 the Wings selected forward Campbell Epp. The 2006 born Epp hails from Winnipeg, MB and currently plays for the Winnipeg Blues of the MJHL. "Campbell is a big strong right winger who uses his frame well to control pucks and contribute offensively. He's great around the net and an essential piece to the diversity of our roster build."- Wings Director of Player Personnel Al Dorich

Matej Vitek a 2007 born Forward from Czechia was selected as the 222 overall pick. Vitek currently plays for the HC Vitkovice. "Matej brings high talent and playmaking ability to our core. With his pedigree of success and his offensive gifts, will expect to see him prosper in the style of game we bring in Aberdeen."- Wings Director of Player Personnel Al Dorich

The Wings selected Elias Holan a 2008 born Forward from North Pole, AK with the 254th overall pick in the draft. Elias currently plays for West Bend of the NA3HL. "Elias is a skilled winger who just always seemed to have the puck on his stick. He played in key situations for one of the top teams in the NA3 this past season. We were thrilled to add a player like that to this years draft class and are excited to see him at Main Camp in West Fargo in July" - Wings Assistant Coach David Mitchell

Wings draft picks will join the team and staff for main camp in West Fargo this July with the opportunity of making the training camp roster this August. The 2026-2027 Wings schedule will be released in the upcoming weeks. To make sure you don't miss out on any of the action get your season tickets today by calling Aaron @ 605-380-5852.







North American Hockey League Stories from June 15, 2026

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