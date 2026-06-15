Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report

by Dan Krieger

Published on June 15, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)







BASEBALL

American Association: This week the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the independent American Association played the first of five games in the 2026 season as the Fargo Woodchippers to honor the 30th anniversary of the original "Fargo" movie that featured a blood-splattered woodchipper scene and a classic woodchipper line.

Atlantic League: The Staten Island (NY) FerryHawks of the independent Atlantic League celebrated their annual Jewish Heritage Night by playing a game this week as the Staten Island Mensches. A "mensch" is a Yiddish term used to describe a person of high moral character.

Coastal Plain League: The summer-collegiate CPL recently started its 2026 season and again has 15 teams aligned in a 7-team East Division and an 8-team West Division. Each team will play a 48-game schedule through August 1, 2026. There was a change in the East Division with a new Zebulon (NC) Devil Dogz team replacing the Wilson (NC) Tobs team, which is sitting out this season and will be relocating to become the Smithfield (NC) Tobs in 2027. The Tobs' move was made because the Zebulon-based Carolina Mudcats of the Single-A Carolina League moved to a new ballpark in Wilson as the renamed Wilson Warbirds for the 2026 season. The CPL added the Zebulon Devil Dogz to the market vacated by the Carolina League. The new Zebulon CPL team was created through a partnership with Australia's Ozball, which creates opportunities for Australian athletes in the United States, and the team will consist of Australian players and coaches. The CPL's Lexington County (SC) Blowfish recently played two games as the Lexington County Cowfish with cow-themed jerseys paying tribute to the area's agricultural industry.

Independence League Baseball: The summer-collegiate ILB recently started its 2026 season with only three full-schedule teams called the Casper (WY) Spuds, Oahe Zap (Pierre, SD), and Spearfish (SD) Sasquatch, and three unaffiliated travel teams called Bison Baseball, Capital City Aviators and the Fort Collins Foxes. The full-schedule teams will play 48 games through July 25, 2026. The ILB had five full-schedule teams in 2025 but the Hastings (NE) Sodbusters and Freemont (NE) Moo left to join the new summer-collegiate Diamond Baseball League

Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League: The summer-collegiate PGCBL recently started its 2026 season with 16 teams aligned in a 7-team East and a 9-team West and teams each playing a 44-game schedule through July 26, 2026. The league had 15 teams last season but added a 16th team called the Olean (NY) Oilers to the West division.

Texas Collegiate League: The summer-collegiate TCL recently started its 2026 season with eight teams each playing a 48-game schedule through July 26, 2026. All six 2025 teams, three from the Texas Division and three from the Louisiana Division, have returned in 2026 but with the addition of the Texas-based Sherman Shadowcats and Abilene Flying Bison from the Mid-America League, the divisional alignment was dropped. Also, the Seguin River Monsters moved about 30 miles west to San Antonio and were renamed the San Antonio River Monsters.

Texas League: This week the Springfield (MO) Cardinals of the Double-A Texas League played the first three of six games this season as the Ozarks Snipe Hunters to honor the practical joke called a "Snipe Hunt" in which hunters are made to believe they are actually searching for a non-existent creature known as a "snipe".

BASKETBALL

Women's Premier Basketball Association: The women's developmental WPBA, which is based in the Oakland (CA) area and assists players looking for opportunities to play overseas, started its 2026 season this weekend with the same eight teams as last season. Teams include the Alameda Wolves, Bay Area Phoenix, Bay City Blaze, Hayward Reign, Oakland Swish, San Francisco Riptide and Tech City Titans. Each team will play 2 games on 7 different weekends for a total of 14 games through August 8, 2026. All games each weekend will be played at one facility in either Oakland or San Leandro (CA).

American Basketball Association: The men's semi-pro ABA announced the County Boyz Sports, a basketball organization based in Lancaster (PA), will operate a team in the ABA's 2026-27 season. The league also announced a team called the Maryland Rim Reepers (Taneytown, MD) will join the ABA in 2027.

FOOTBALL

Arena Football One: The AF1 announced the Stockton (CA) Crusaders team, which has been trying to get off the ground for the past couple of years, will start playing in the league's 2027 season. The league's Oregon Lightning (Redmond/Bend) announced the team is cancelling the remainder of its 2026 schedule due to significant player injuries and a lack of healthy players. The team plans to return for the 2027 season. The Lightning had a 1-7 record and had four games remaining on its 2026 schedule.

American Indoor Football: After the AIF struggled through its 2026 season, the owner of the Muskegon-based West Michigan Ironmen plans to strengthen the league's financial requirements for participating teams in the 2027 season. The 2027 plan is to have the Ironmen in a new Great Lakes Division with some of the 2026 Northern Division teams along with two or three new teams. A proposed Texas-based Southern Division failed to develop in 2026 and ended up with only two affiliated teams playing independent schedules. The AIF plans to add three new teams to create a five-team Texas-based Lone Star Division for 2027. Teams will play games within their divisions and the division winners will compete in a league championship game.

Continental Football League: After the recent departure of the Fort Worth Braves from its Southern Division, the minor professional CoFL has added the Longview-based Texas Herd as an affiliated non-member team to the division. The Texas Herd will play three road games, one each against the other three teams in the division, with games counting in the standings for those three teams. Earlier this year, the Texas Herd was listed on a proposed 2026 schedule for the International Football Alliance, which appears to have shut down operations.

International Arena League: The IAL has restarted play in the second half of its inaugural 2026 season that now features the five U.S.-based North America Conference teams, plus a new international road team called the European Stars. Each team is scheduled for seven games from June 13 through July 25, 2026.

National Arena League: The NAL issued a statement announcing that a north Dallas area indoor team called the Frisco (TX) Steam is not being considered for membership in the league. The NAL recently announced the Dallas Apex as a new team for 2027. The Frisco Steam organization stated it never intended to join the NAL.

HOCKEY

Federal Prospects Hockey League: The FPHL announced its new Stockton (CA) expansion team will be called the Stockton Thunder when it starts playing in the 2026-27 season. A previous Stockton Thunder team was a member of the ECHL from 2005 to 2015 before moving to Glens Falls (NY) as the Adirondack Thunder.

Ligue Nord Americaine de Hockey: The Quebec-based minor professional LNAH, or North American Hockey League, is reported to be considering the addition of a new team in Ottawa (Ontario) for 2026-27 season. The LNAH had eight teams this past season by recently expelled the Petroliers de Laval team after the season.

North American Hockey League: The Tier-II junior-level NAHL is creating a new Mountain Division for the 2026-27 season with the addition of four teams from the independent junior-level United States Premier Hockey League's Tier-II National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC) and the relocation of a current NAHL team to an NCDC market. The new NAHL teams include the Grand Junction (CO) River Hawks, Ogden (UT) Mustangs and Idaho Falls Spud Kings from last season's NCDC Mountain Division, along with a previously announced NCDC Mountain Division expansion team called the Billings (MT) Cattle Punchers. The NAHL's Chippewa Falls (WI) Steel will relocate to become a new version of the Pueblo (CO) Bulls, who were another NCDC Mountain Division team in 2025-26.

United States Premier Hockey League: The Hawkesbury (Quebec) Knights, who were part of the St. Lawrence Division in the junior-level USPHL Tier-III Premier Conference in 2025-26, are moving to Hudson (Quebec) as the Hudson Knights. The Knights will share the Quartier des Sports Kubota arena in nearby Saint-Lazare (Quebec) with the Premier Conference's Saint-Lazare Avalanche, another member of the St. Lawrence Division in 2025-26.

SOCCER

Liga MX: Mexico's top men's soccer league called the Liga MX announced the Apertura phase, or opening phase, of the 2026-27 Apertura-Clausura season will again feature 18 teams each playing 17 games from July 16 through November 22, 2026. There will be one change in teams as the Club Atlante will move up to the Liga MX from the second-division Liga de Expansion after purchasing the Liga MX rights of the Mazatlan FC, which has been dissolved. The Liga MX announced in April 2026 that is was separating from the governing body of Mexican soccer called the FMF (Federación Mexicana de Fútbol) and will now play as an independent league.

OTHER

League One Volleyball (LOVB): The LOVB Houston team in the LOVB women's indoor professional volleyball league plans to rebrand with a new team name to be selected by fan voting. The names up for voting include the Houston Hype, Houston Halo, Houston Heights, Houston Hive and Houston Charge. Since the league started playing in 2024, all teams have simply been identified with "LOVB" followed by its home market.

Athletes Unlimited Softball League: The women's professional AUSL started its 2026 season this week with six teams each playing 25 games through July 18, 2026. After holding its inaugural 2025 season with four teams called the Bandits, Blaze, Talons and Volts playing a tour-based schedule involving ten cities, the AUSL assigned the teams to individual home markets and added two expansion teams for 2026. The four returning teams are now the Chicago Bandits (Rosemont, IL), Carolina Blaze (Durham, NC), Utah Talons (Salt Lake City) and Texas Volts (Round Rock), while the new teams are the Portland Cascade (Hillsboro, OR) and the Oklahoma City Spark, a professional team that played an independent schedule in 2025.

Northwoods League Softball: The women's NWLS summer-collegiate softball league, which is affiliated with the men's Northwoods League summer-collegiate baseball league, started its 2026 season this week with six teams each playing a 42-game schedule through July 31, 2026. All five teams from last season have returned and the league added a sixth team called the Grand Forks (ND) Spitfires for 2026.

Professional Softball League: The new women's PSL started its inaugural 2026 season this week with a schedule that runs through the August 4, 2026. The majority of 2026 games will be played by the Florida Breeze (Tampa Bay), Florida Vibe (Bradenton), Atlanta Smoke and Kansas City (MO Diamonds. The schedule includes a limited number of PSL games with the established New York Rise and new teams called the Chattanooga Chill, St. Louis Gatekeepers and Birmingham Iron that plan to join in 2027. A previously announced 2026 team called the Florida Heat (Viera) has pushed its PSL start to 2027. Also, the PSL is operating two developmental teams in the Kansas City-based Midwest Gem Collegiate League in 2026.

Dan Krieger is the creator of the Weekly Sports League & Franchise Report, which has been tracking the changes in the sports world's leagues, teams, and nicknames since April 2007.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 15, 2026

Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.