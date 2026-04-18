Rhinos Overcome Ice Wolves in OT Thriller

Published on April 17, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves took on the El Paso Rhinos in game one of the best of five division semifinal series. The Rhinos jumped out to an early lead as Ethan Woolcott would score shorthanded. Sean Smith would respond tying the game with under seven minutes to go in the first period. Jacob Solano would score with three minutes remaining in the opening period for the 2-1 lead. The Ice Wolves came out firing scoring three goals in the second period two goals from Nayan Pai and one goal from Andrey Moskvitin. Ian Kastamo would get the lone El Paso goal in the second period as the Ice Wolves would take a one goal lead into the third period. Brock Fairbanks would give the Ice Wolves their first two goal lead of the postseason with under eight minutes to go in regulation. The Rhinos would storm back scoring a powerplay goal from Ethan Woolcott and then a goal with the extra attacker courtesy of Kamden Kaiser to tie the game with just 1:19 remaining. In Overtime Alexander Stephen would score at the 10:57 mark to give the Rhinos the victory in game one. The teams will meet in game two Saturday, April 18 at 6:30pm MT.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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