Home Game Day: Kenai River Brown Bears vs. Anchorage Wolverines
Published on April 4, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
The final weekend of the regular season has arrived as the Anchorage Wolverines return home to host the Kenai River Brown Bears for the final two games of their three-game series, presented by Alaska Airlines.
Following Friday night's setback, the Wolverines look to regroup on home ice with a chance to close out the regular season on a strong note. With just two games remaining, the focus is clear: respond, reset, and finish hard.
The race for playoff positioning remains razor thin, as Anchorage continues to battle with the Wisconsin Windigo and the Fairbanks Ice Dogs for the lone home ice advantage spot. Every shift, every period, and every point will matter as the standings come down to the wire.
Fans can expect an energized atmosphere all weekend long, with Alaska Airlines in the building for the Wolverines' final Club 49 Cup games. Special Alaska Airlines pom poms will be available at the entrance while supplies last.
Doors open at 6:00 pm ahead of a 7:30 pm puck drop at Sullivan Arena, as the Wolverines take the ice for one final regular season push in front of their home crowd.
North American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026
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- Home Game Day: Kenai River Brown Bears vs. Anchorage Wolverines - Anchorage Wolverines
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