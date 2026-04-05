Ice Wolves Strike First but Jackalopes Rally to Win, 4-2
Published on April 4, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release
The Ice Wolves jumped out to a 1-0 lead courtesy of Damon Bicklers first goal of the season and the Ice Wolves held onto that lead after 20 minutes of play. In the second period the Jackalopes would find their first goal of the game from Nicholas Arrington. The Jacks would double their tally and take their first lead of the game from Nicholas Puricelli. Andy Earl would immediately get the goal back for New Mexico and tie the game at two. Alex Thomas would fire one back less than two minutes later for the 3-2 lead through two periods of play. Kevin Jones and Gavin Schahn would stand strong in-between the pipes for their respective teams and the Jackalopes would add one into the empty net for the 4-2 victory to complete the regular season.
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