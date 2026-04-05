Hat Tricks Battle Back, Fall in Overtime to Maryland in Regular Season Finale

Published on April 4, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks closed out the 2025-26 regular season with a gritty, playoff-style effort, earning a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the NAHL-leading Maryland Black Bears on Saturday afternoon.

Despite the result, Danbury showed resilience against one of the league's top teams, battling back from an early deficit and pushing the game beyond regulation in front of the home crowd.

Maryland struck first late in the opening period when Sokrat Markarian capitalized on a rebound in the crease with 7:06 remaining to make it 1-0. Just under two minutes later, Anthony Pellitteri doubled the lead, beating Luke Brassil short side to give the Black Bears a 2-0 advantage.

The Hat Tricks responded before the end of the frame.

With five minutes remaining in the first, Luke VanderRoest cut the deficit in half after taking advantage of a misplay behind the net by Maryland goaltender Bennett Byers. VanderRoest collected the loose puck and lifted it over the fallen netminder for his second goal of the weekend, sending Danbury into the intermission trailing by one.

After a tightly contested, scoreless second period, the Hat Tricks found their equalizer late in regulation. Ludovik Gauvin buried his tenth goal of the season with 4:24 remaining, tying the game at 2-2 and forcing overtime.

In the extra frame, both teams traded chances in a fast-paced, back-and-forth battle. But with just 24 seconds remaining in overtime, Maryland's Brady Anes found the back of the net to secure the 3-2 victory.

Brassil was strong in goal for Danbury, turning aside 30 of 33 shots to keep the Hat Tricks within striking distance throughout.

While the regular season ends in a narrow overtime defeat, the Hat Tricks now turn their attention to the postseason-set to compete in the Robertson Cup Playoffs for the first time in franchise history.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.