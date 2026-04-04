Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Kenai River Brown Bears

Published on April 3, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines begin their final regular season series tonight with a 7:30 pm puck drop in Soldotna, Alaska, marking the start of a pivotal three-game stretch that could shape the outcome of the Alaska Airlines' Club 49 Cup race.

Following Friday night's matchup, the series shifts to Anchorage, where the Wolverines and the Brown Bears will close out the regular season with back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday at Sullivan Arena.

With the Club 49 Cup standings tightly contested between the Wolverines and the Ice Dogs, every point carries significant weight. The Wolverines enter the weekend with a clear objective: secure all three wins and strengthen their position atop the standings.

Fans can catch tonight's game locally at Dave & Buster's or stream the action live on NAHLtv.com.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026

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