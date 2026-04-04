Ice Wolves Secure Second Place with Victory over Jackalopes

Published on April 3, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the Odessa Jackalopes by a score of 5-3 Friday, April 3. The Jackalopes scored on the powerplay in the opening two minutes for the quick lead. Brock Fairbanks would respond with a powerplay goal later in the opening period for a tied game at one. Caden Ghiossi would score his second of the game for Odessa with another early goal in the second period to regain the lead. Nayan Pai and Noah Teng would combine for the next two goals in the game to take the lead 3-2. Henry Thorton would find the back of the net to tie the game at three heading into the third period. In the third period Stanley Hubbard would score a shorthanded goal to give the Ice Wolves the lead. Brendan Schooley would add one into the empty net to ice the game and earn the Ice Wolves the victory. The victory for New Mexico also clinches second place in the south division for the post season. The Ice Wolves will close out the regular season Saturday night April 4 against the Jackalopes at 6:00pm CT/5:00pm MT.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026

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