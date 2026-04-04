Hat Tricks Clinch First-Ever Playoff Berth with Statement Win over League-Leading Maryland

Published on April 3, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks made history Friday night at the Danbury Ice Arena.

Powered by a three-goal second period and a standout performance in net from Jon Dukaric, the Hat Tricks defeated the NAHL-leading Maryland Black Bears, 4-1, to clinch their first-ever berth in the Robertson Cup Playoffs.

In what was a tightly contested game early, Danbury seized control in the middle frame. Luke VanderRoest opened the scoring surge, followed by goals from Kai Elkie and Lukas Zimovcak, as the Hat Tricks struck three times in the second period to take command against one of the league's top teams.

From there, Dukaric took over.

The netminder turned aside 35 of 36 shots to earn his 22nd win of the season, anchoring a composed and resilient defensive effort as Maryland pushed to get back into the game.

With the Black Bears pressing late, Peter Freel put the finishing touches on the historic night, scoring into the empty net to seal the victory.

With the win, the Hat Tricks not only knocked off the best team in the NAHL-but secured their place in the postseason for the first time in franchise history.







North American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026

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