Warriors Win! Oklahoma Takes Down Corpus Christi Amidst Weather Delay

Published on April 3, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, APRIL 3RD, 2026 - The Oklahoma Warriors defeated the Corpus Christi IceRays 4-2 in a thrilling matchup on Friday night. In a game where the outcome didn't matter for the standings, it was a wild matchup that saw Oklahoma's offense click and its defense show some tremendous improvement. The Warriors got the scoring started in the first period with a goal from Alexander Duhon, his 6th with Oklahoma. Chris Prater, who was in net, was excellent in the first, stopping all eleven IceRay shots. In the second period, Oklahoma would again strike, this time a goal from newcomer Max Gagnon, his second in four games. The IceRays however would tally a goal late in the second to make it a one goal deficit before the second intermission horn. In the third, Corpus would quiet the Oklahoma crowd with a goal thirty-eight seconds into the period to tie the game. Fortunately for Oklahoma, the IceRay momentum would be cut short as a tornado, yes, a tornado, forced a twenty-minute stoppage of play as both teams and fans searched for cover in the Blazers Ice Centre. It was a narrow miss for the storm, but its fast movement allowed play to get back to action quickly. In the third, things settled down for the most part until there was five minutes left. In a four-on-four situation in which the IceRays held the puck for a minute and a half, Oklahoma stole the puck and went on an odd-man rush to bury a goal. Trent Burlison picked up his 3rd tally of the season and the ultimate game-winning goal. Corpus would not go down without a fight however as they mustered a five-on-three power play with three minutes left. Although, it was Oklahoma's defense and penalty kill that shut down the IceRays attack for good. Alexander Duhon would score his second of the night a couple minutes later with an empty net, and Oklahoma sealed the game with a 4-2 win. Chris Prater was tremendous for the Warriors, saving 36 of Corpus' 38 shots. The Warriors will look for the sweep of the IceRays as they take the ice for the last time in the regular season tomorrow night at 7:00pm.

THREE STARS:

1ST: ALEXANDER DUHON

2ND: DOMINIK KISS

3RD: CHRIS PRATER

#WARRIORSWIN #OKLAHOMAHOCKEY







North American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.