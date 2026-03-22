60-Minute Effort Gives Oklahoma 6-4 Win in Series Finale vs Amarillo

Published on March 21, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Oklahoma Warriors rode a strong 2nd period to a 6-4 win over Amarillo in the two teams final matchup of the '25-'26 season. It was an ugly start for Oklahoma who went down 2-0 early in the first, however Alexander Duhon scored his 5th goal of the season on a beautiful tic-tac-toe passing play to cut the Wrangler deficit to one. In the 2nd is where Oklahoma really shined. The Warriors tied the game up in the first quarter of the period on a blistering shot from Mason Wright. Denny Oh orchestrated the opportunity with a terrific find to Wright. Then after drawing a penalty, the Warriors struck again with Jakub Galnor on the Power Play. The goal was Galnor's 16th of the season. Shortly after, the Warriors were awarded another power play and capitalized again. Max Gagnon, who was playing in just his second NAHL game Saturday night, buried the PPG and stretched the Oklahoma lead to 4-3. That goal, was Gagnon's first career goal in the North American Hockey League. Into the third, the Warrior offense did not shy away, tallying a 5th of the game on a blue line shot from Nolan Davis. Nolan's goal was his first in a Warrior sweater. Amarillo would not go away quietly however as they scored twice in the frame to bring it to a one goal game. The tying goal though? Just out of reach, as Oklahoma battled the Wrangler attack and shut their offense down. Jakub Galnor would put a dagger in the game with an empty netter coming with:40 seconds left, and the Warriors picked up a huge two points against the Wranglers. They now sit just five points away from the coveted 4th seed in the South as they chase after Corpus Christi. Trace Day extended his point streak to six games for Oklahoma as he had an amazing four assists in the victory. Lastly, Chris Prater picked up his first win in a Warrior jersey as he stopped 30 of 34 Wrangler shots.

#WARRIORSWIN #OKLAHOMAHOCKEY







North American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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