Maryland Locks up NAHL's Top Spot with 5-3 Win over Philadelphia

Published on March 21, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







The Maryland Black Bears entered Saturday night's game against the Philadelphia Rebels on a 13 game win streak, needing just one more point to clinch the top spot in the NAHL during the regular season. And with a strong second period effort, the Black Bears secured a 5-3 win over the Rebels. With the loss, Philadelphia is eliminated from postseason contention as Maryland locks up the top spot in the NAHL.

Defenseman Will Esterbrooks started the scoring for the Black Bears in the first period, picking the top left corner on Rebels' goaltender Ben Varsa to give Maryland a 1-0 lead. Forward Josh Frenette made it 2-0 in the second period on a dazzling goal, putting the puck between his legs and crashing the net, sliding the puck five-hole for the goal. Philadelphia got a goal back as forward Brayton Frick buried a rebound to make it 2-1. The Black Bears took control from there, as forwards Trey Hinton and Ryan Franks scored for Maryland to make it 4-1. This ended Varsa's night, as Ilja Nikitins replaced him in goal for the rest of the night.

The Rebels got another goal from defenseman Mikey Conlon to make it 4-2 before the Black Bears responded with a goal from defenseman Liam Doherty to make the score 5-2. Despite a shorthanded goal from forward Abzal Alibek cutting the lead to 5-3, Maryland was able to hold on for the win, clinching the top spot in the NAHL for the first time in franchise history. Dom Gatto made 14 saves in the win.

Maryland will host Rochester on Friday, March 27th, at 7:00 p.m. ET, and Saturday, March 28th, at 6:30 p.m. ET, at Piney Orchard Ice Arena. All games can be streamed on NATV.







North American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.